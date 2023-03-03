A charity helping survivors of sexual offences in Peterborough will be able to help more victims after receiving thousands of pounds of funding.

Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group have been given £4,140 to translate important help and advice guides into six languages – Chinese, Polish, Urdu, Hindi, Thai and Arabic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding has come from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston’s Victim Services Improvement Fund.

Extra funding has been given to the Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group

Jacqui Campey, CEO of Peterborough Rape Crisis, said: “I would like to extend our thanks to the Commissioner on behalf of the Cambridge & Peterborough Rape Crisis Partnership for providing this funding. We have been delivering specialist services to all victims and survivors of sexual violence for over 40 years and having our literature translated will enable us to further reduce barriers for victims and survivors whose first or preferred language is not English.

“Our aim is to increase confidence in our services from racially minoritised communities and our translated literature will support our work to increase accessibility for victims and survivors within the communities we serve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Preston said: “Sexual violence affects people of all ages, classes, sexualities and backgrounds. It is vital we continue to develop diverse and responsive services that are sensitive to the unique needs of survivors and provide a consistent level of care to anyone who needs help.

“Every survivor deserves to be protected and have access to the very best help and care available. The funding of these translation services is just one of the many ways we are working hard to reduce vulnerability and isolation among victims of crime in our diverse communities in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and to build confidence among survivors of sexual violence to come forward and receive the vital help they need.”

Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group offers a range of free services from therapeutic support programmes through to practical and emotional help from Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVA) to help survivors of sexual violence cope and recover from their experiences.