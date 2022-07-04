The intensive work to bring Peterborough schoolboy Rikki Neave’s killer to justice will be shown in detail in a two part documentary, starting on Channel 4 tonight.

The 24 Hours in Police Custody special follow the re-investigation of the murder of six-year-old Rikki, who was killed in Peterborough in 1994.

His killer, James Watson (41), escaped justice for nearly 30 years, but was found guilty of murder earlier this year. He was given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 15 years, last month.

Paul Fullwood, launching the cold case investigation

The Old Bailey trial heard how DNA evidence was crucial when it came to solving the case.

Paul Fullwood, lead officer for Cambridgeshire Police, said: “This investigation was extremely complex and quite unlike anything else the team has encountered before.

“We meticulously trawled through hundreds of statements, exhibits and other evidence to build a timeline of Rikki’s last movements and find his killer.

Police officers at the scene of the crime

“The programme will take people on the whole journey, over the past three decades, from Rikki’s tragic death to the conviction of his killer after an almost eight-year battle by the investigation team.

“Our aim was always to find the answers Rikki’s family longed for and ensure the person responsible for his untimely death was brought to justice.”

Watson, who was 13 at the time, strangled Rikki in woodland on the Welland Estate before stripping him and leaving his naked body with legs and arms outstretched.

Rikki’s mother Ruth Neave was originally charged with his murder and offences of child cruelty. She pleaded guilty to the latter and was unanimously found not guilty of his murder following a trial in October 1996.

Police officers following the murder, and Rikki Neave (inset)

The episodes will air on Channel 4 at 9pm tonight (July 4) and tomorrow (July 5).

Last week Rikki’s sisters made an appeal for Watson’s sentence to be increased, labelling the jail term as ‘lenient.’ They have written to the Attorney General in their bid to increase the sentence.

Watson’s sentence was partly set as a result of his age at the time he committed the offence.