Century Square, Millfield.

A teenager remains in hospital ten days after being stabbed in Millfield.

The boy was one of two teens, aged 17 and 18, that were stabbed in Century Square and Waterloo Road on (May 31).

Police have confirmed that one of the boys is has been discharged from hospital but the other remains in hospital ‘stable with serious injuries.’

Police have charged five people with attempted murder and have also confirmed that they are not currently looking for anyone else.

The latest charge came through on Monday, with a 16-year-old charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in public.

Milan Polak, 18, of Shakespeare Avenue and a 17-year-old have has been charged with the same offences.