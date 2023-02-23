A teenager, who said he was stabbed by five youths in a Peterborough park, has said he did not sell drugs to one of his alleged attackers.

The alleged victim has told a jury at Cambridge Crown Court he suffered a number of stab wounds following an incident at a park in Century Square Park in Peterborough on May 31 last year, when he was aged 17.

He has also told the jury his friend, also aged 17, was stabbed a number of times in the incident.

The scene of the alleged incident at Century Square, Millfield

The court has been told the ‘alleged victims’ were in the park with friends in the lead-up to the incident.

Five teenagers - Milan Pollak (18) of Shakespeare Avenue, Peterborough, Rudolf Gregor (19) of Midland Road, Peterborough, and three others, aged 17 who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with two counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident.

They have pleaded not guilty.

On February 23, the alleged victim continued giving evidence in the trial.

He denied being a drug dealer and selling drugs to one of the youths alleged to have attacked him.

The jury heard that on June 20 last year, less than a month after the alleged attack, the victim was found with 56 wraps of crack cocaine.

He later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

However, he told the jury he was not intending to supply the drugs, but had only pleaded guilty “to avoid a trial” - and on advice from his solicitor.

He said he had the drugs for his own, personal use.

He told the jury he had started smoking the drugs after the alleged incident, saying: “I couldn’t see my family, and I couldn’t sit at the table to eat.”

He said he “didn’t know anything about the business of drug dealing.”

It was put to him that he had previously sold drugs to one of the 17-year-olds.

And, that the defendant had approached him in the park at the time of the incident to buy more drugs.

The alleged victim denied this was the case.

The court was also shown an image of a stab wound to the same defendant’s leg, which it was claimed was caused during the incident.

The ‘alleged victim’ was asked if the wound was caused by his group of friends.

He said: “No it wasn’t.”

When asked who had inflicted the wound, he said: “He caused it himself.”

All five defendants are charged with two counts of attempted murder.

They also all face two counts of wounding with intent - an alternative to the counts of attempted murder, and they each face a count of possession of a blade in a public place.

They all deny all charges against them.