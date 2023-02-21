A teenager, who suffered stab wounds in an alleged attack in a Peterborough park, has denied driving a stolen car at one of the youths accused of attempted murder the day before the incident.

The knife attack is said to have happened in Century Square, Peterborough, on May 31 last year, with two teenagers suffering stab wounds.

Five teenagers - Milan Pollak (18) of Shakespeare Avenue, Peterborough, Rudolf Gregor (19) of Midland Road, Peterborough, and three others, aged 17 who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with two counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident.

The scene of the alleged incident in Century Square

They have pleaded not guilty.

On 20 February, Cambridge Crown Court heard from one of the alleged victims of the attack.

Court hears of alleged incident involving stolen BMW

The teenager, 17, was asked by Joanna Hardy-Susskind, defending one of the 17-year-old defendants who is alleged to have stabbed the boy, about an incident that happened in Midland Road, the day before the alleged attack in Century Square.

Miss Hardy-Susskind asked if he had “beef” with her client and had tried to run him over with a stolen white BMW.

She asked the witness if he had been driving with three of his mates in the car.

She asked if he had seen her client on the street, stopped, and confronted him, being aggressive and threatening.

The 17-year-old said he had not.

Miss Hardy-Susskind asked: “You had him outnumbered - there were four of you and one of him, wasn’t there?”

The 17-year-old said: “No”

Miss Hardy-Susskind said: “He smashed some of the windows, And you lost it, didn’t you?

“You turned to extreme violence. You got in the car, you mounted the pavement and you drove it at him and the people he was with at high speed.

“You nearly hit him.”

The teenager replied “No.”

Miss Hardy-Susskind said: “Were you trying to kill him?”

The teenager said “no.”

Alleged victim denies having knife during incident

Miss Hardy-Susskind also asked the teenager if he had brought a knife to Century Square on the day.

The teenager said he had not.

The court was told the youngster has convictions for possession of a knife in a public place.

Miss Hardy-Susskind said: “It was you who got out your knife.

“You made it plain by your body language that you were ready to use it.”

The teenager replied: “No, I was never ready to use it because I never had one.”

The court was also told the alleged victim said to police that he had a gold necklace and his phone taken during the incident.

The jury were shown a photograph of the teenager being put into an ambulance following the incident - in which he was wearing a necklace.

The teenager said he had been wearing two necklaces, and one had been stolen.

All five defendants are charged with two counts of attempted murder.

They also all face two counts of wounding with intent - an alternative to the counts of attempted murder, and they each face a count of possession of a blade in a public place.

They all deny all charges against them.