CCTV released after theft from Crowland shop

CCTV has been released by police of two people police want to trace in connection with a theft in Crowland.

Officers would like to speak with the man and the woman pictured in the images in connection with the theft of a quantity of meat and wine.

Do you recognise these people?

The theft from the Co-op store in West Street in Crowland was reported at 3.20pm on Wednesday December 26.

The woman is described as in her early 30s, with long brown hair. She was wearing a blue coat with a fur hood, blue jeans and black ankle boots. She was carrying a bag for life.

The man was wearing a grey hat, red jacket, blue jeans and trainers. He was carrying a Sainsburys bag for life and had a tattoo on his wrist.

If you can assist with police enquiries please call 101, quoting incident number 190 of December 26 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 190 of December 26 in the subject box.