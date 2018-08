Have your say

CCTV has been released of a man police want to trace in connection with a burglary and arson in Whittlesey.

At about 6am on Saturday, July 14, tools were stolen from a shed in North Green, which was later set on fire.

The tools were found in a field behind the property later that morning.

If you recognise the man, or have information about the incident, you can report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/14496/18 or call 101.