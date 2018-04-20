CCTV released after armed robbery in Stamford

CCTV has been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with an armed robbery at a Stamford bookies.

At around 9:30pm on Saturday April 7, a man entered the BetFred betting office, on High Street, Stamford. armed with a hammer.

He approached the till but was pushed away by the cashier. Eventually the man took out a hammer, which was hidden in his clothing, and climbed over the counter. He gained access to the till and removed a sum of money.

The Investigating Officer, DC Daniel Hunt, CID Grantham, said: “We are asking anyone who recognises the man in the video, or knows anything about this incident, to come forward.

"The offender went to great lengths to receive what was in the end a small sum of money. We are asking for your help to make sure the offender in this case is put before the courts.”

If you know who the man in the video is, please contact police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 412 of 7 April in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101, quoting 1800 01 56 661.