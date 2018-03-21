CCTV of man released after Peterborough woman confronts burglar

CCTV has been released of a man police want to trace in connection with an attempted burglary in Peterborough last month.

At about 3.15pm on Monday, February 12, a man smashed a rear window of a house in Princes Street, but ran off when the occupant, a woman in her 30s, confronted him.

Do you recognise this man?

Officers would like to identify the man in the CCTV images and urge anyone who may know who he is to pass on information by reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quote CF0082910218, or you can call 101.

Alternatively, you can report anonymously via the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

On Monday, March 12, the force launched Operation Aware which is tackling burglary by targeting offenders and urging homeowners to take “one more step” to improve their home security.

Visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary for burglary prevention advice.