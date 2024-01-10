News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

CCTV images released after burglary at flat above Queen's Head Pub in Peterborough city centre

Burglary happened last month
By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Peterborough.

It has been reported that two people entered a flat above the Queen’s Head pub in Queen Street, Peterborough city centre, on 18 December at around 8pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DC Matt Reed said: “We would like to speak to the two people in the images shown. If you have any information or can identify either of these people, we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone who saw anything or has information should report it through the force website using reference 35/93438/23. Anyone without internet access should call 101.