CCTV images released after burglary at flat above Queen's Head Pub in Peterborough city centre

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Peterborough.

It has been reported that two people entered a flat above the Queen’s Head pub in Queen Street, Peterborough city centre, on 18 December at around 8pm.

DC Matt Reed said: “We would like to speak to the two people in the images shown. If you have any information or can identify either of these people, we would like to hear from you.”