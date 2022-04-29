CCTV appeal launched after woman spat at and kicked in Peterborough's Cathedral Square

Police have released CCTV images of a man and woman they want to speak to after a woman was spat at and kicked in an assault in Peterborough’s Cathedral Square earlier this month.

Cambridgeshire Police said the 53-year-old victim was sitting on stairs outside the Guild Hall on Cathedral Square at about 10.30pm on 14 April, when she was approached by a man and woman.

They spat at her and kicked her to the head and chest and dragged her to the bottom of the steps where they left her.

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a woman was assaulted in Cathedral Square, Peterborough

Police would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man or woman in the CCTV images, or witnessed the incident.

Those with information should report online either at www.cambs.police.uk/report or via webchat and quote 35/25759/22. Anyone without internet access should call 101.

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a woman was assaulted in Cathedral Square, Peterborough. Do you recognise this woman?

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a woman was assaulted in Cathedral Square, Peterborough. Do you recognise this man?