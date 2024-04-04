CCTV appeal launched after two knifepoint robberies at Peterborough Post Office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace following two ‘terrifying’ knifepoint robberies at a post office in Peterborough, which happened within a few days of each other – and are believed to have been carried out by the same robber.

At about 7.15am on Tuesday, 26 March, a man entered the branch in Exeter Road before threatening staff with a knife and demanding money from the till. He stole £150 in cash and multiple packs of tobacco before leaving the area.

Then on Saturday (30 March) the same man returned to the post office at 8.15am brandishing a knife and stole £70 after threatening staff.

Do you recognise this man?

Cambridgeshire Police said that on both occasions the man was wearing a black puffer jacket, jogging bottoms, a Covid mask and blue latex gloves. He left the area running along Exeter Road towards Vere Road. In the first incident he was carrying a Tesco carrier bag.

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the robberies, and have urged anyone who can help their investigation to get in touch.

PC Megan Simms, from Cambridgeshire Police said: “These were terrifying experiences for the people working in the post office and we’d urge anyone with information to contact us.”