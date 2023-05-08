CCTV appeal launched after robbery at Peterborough McDonalds
Robbery happened at fast food restaurant in Lincoln Road
By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th May 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 16:44 BST
Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a robbery in Peterborough.
It took place at just after 7.30pm on 5 April at McDonald’s in Lincoln Road.
A teenage boy was approached by a man, threatened and forced to hand over his messenger bag, AirPods and his jacket.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image, is urged to contact police via the web chat service, or by calling 101.