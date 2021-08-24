CCTV appeal launched after reports of cat being kicked in Peterborough
The RSPCA have launched a CCTV appeal after reports of a cat being kicked in Peterborough
The animal welfare charity was contacted by members of the public with information regarding a cat being kicked in the Clarence Road area of the city in the.
RSPCA Inspector Susan Haywood said: “We’d really like to speak to the man seen in the image who was walking in the area with a group of other males at around 2am on Sunday August 1.
“We believe this man may hold vital information in connection with an incident which has been reported to us relating to a 19-year-old cat being kicked.
“The cat was taken to be seen by a vet and is now recovering.
“If anyone recognises the man - who was wearing a cap, a distinctive purple/blue jacket and brown trousers and a bag over his shoulders - we’d ask them to call us on 0300 123 8018 in confidence.”