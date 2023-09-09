News you can trust since 1948
CCTV appeal launched after £300 of goods stolen from Peterborough Co-op

Theft happened on September 4 on Oundle Road
By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 13:28 BST
Police have released CCTV images of a man and woman they would like to speak to in connection with shoplifting in Peterborough.

About £300 worth of goods were stolen from the Co-op, in Oundle Road, at about 6pm on 4 September.

Anyone who recognises the man or woman in the photos, or has any information, is urged to contact police via the web chat service, quoting crime reference 35/66921/23, or call 101.

