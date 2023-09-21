Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cambridgeshire Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to after £280 worth of food and drink was stolen from a shop in Whittlesey.

Officers said that wine and meat were stolen from the Whittlesey Food Store, Whittlesey, on Tuesday (19 September).