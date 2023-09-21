News you can trust since 1948
CCTV appeal launched after £280 of goods stolen from Whittlesey store

Police appealing for help to identify woman after theft happened on Tuesday.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:49 BST
Cambridgeshire Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to after £280 worth of food and drink was stolen from a shop in Whittlesey.

Officers said that wine and meat were stolen from the Whittlesey Food Store, Whittlesey, on Tuesday (19 September).

Witnesses, anyone with information or who recognises the woman pictured should visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/68359/23. Alternatively, you can call 101.