CCTV appeal launched after pensioner robbed at Peterborough Sainsbury's
Incident happened on November 11
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery.
A woman, aged in her 70s, was using the ATM, at Sainsbury’s, in the Bretton Centre, Peterborough, at about 8.45am on Saturday, 11 November, when she was approached from behind, distracted and had £40 in cash stolen.
The victim was pushed when she tried to resist.
Anyone with information should report it through the force website using reference 35/84220/23, or call 101.