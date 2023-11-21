CCTV appeal launched after pensioner robbed at Peterborough Sainsbury's

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery.

A woman, aged in her 70s, was using the ATM, at Sainsbury’s, in the Bretton Centre, Peterborough, at about 8.45am on Saturday, 11 November, when she was approached from behind, distracted and had £40 in cash stolen.

The victim was pushed when she tried to resist.

