CCTV appeal launched after burglary near Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 10:29 BST
Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a burglary near Peterborough.

Detectives have released images of a person they'd like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Ramsey earlier this month. A house in Jones Court was broken into at about 12pm on 1 September with an electric bike taken. Anyone who recognises the person in the image, or has any information, should report it through the force website using reference 35/66492/25. Those without internet access should call 101.

