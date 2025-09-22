CCTV appeal launched after burglary near Peterborough

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a burglary near Peterborough.

Detectives have released images of a person they'd like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Ramsey earlier this month. A house in Jones Court was broken into at about 12pm on 1 September with an electric bike taken. Anyone who recognises the person in the image, or has any information, should report it through the force website using reference 35/66492/25. Those without internet access should call 101.