CCTV appeal launched after burglary in Peterborough

Burglary happened two months ago
By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th May 2024, 14:11 BST
Do you know this man?Do you know this man?
Do you know this man?

Police are appealing for help to identify a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Peterborough.

Officers have released two CCTV images of the man they want to trace following the burglary at a house in Grove Court, Peterborough, on 7 March.

If you know him, or have any information about the burglary, please contact Cambridgeshire Police online or if you do not have internet access, call 101 quoting crime reference 35/16279/24.