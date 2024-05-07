CCTV appeal launched after burglary in Peterborough
Burglary happened two months ago
Police are appealing for help to identify a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Peterborough.
Officers have released two CCTV images of the man they want to trace following the burglary at a house in Grove Court, Peterborough, on 7 March.
If you know him, or have any information about the burglary, please contact Cambridgeshire Police online or if you do not have internet access, call 101 quoting crime reference 35/16279/24.