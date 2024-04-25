The images are not the best quality, but police hope someone can identify the man

Police have launched a CCTV appeal following a burglary at a home in Peterborough.

Officers have released these images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary at a house in Leighton, Peterborough, last Monday night (15 April).

The images are not the best quality, but police hope to be able to identify the man to help their investigation.