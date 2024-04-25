CCTV appeal launched after burglary at home in Orton, Peterborough
Burglary happened on Monday, April 15
Police have launched a CCTV appeal following a burglary at a home in Peterborough.
Officers have released these images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary at a house in Leighton, Peterborough, last Monday night (15 April).
The images are not the best quality, but police hope to be able to identify the man to help their investigation.
If you know him, or have any information, please contact Cambridgeshire Police online via the web chat service quoting crime reference 35/26775/24, or if you do not have internet access, call 101.