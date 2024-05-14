CCTV appeal launched after burglars steal thousands of pounds of jewellery from Cambridgeshire jewellers
Officers have released CCTV images following a burglary in which tens of thousands of pounds of jewellery was stolen.
They show a man suspected of stealing from Chloe’s Jewellers and Repairs, in High Street, Wisbech, at about 9.15am on 2 May.
The man, who was last seen running into St Peter’s Church Gardens, was described as white, in his 20s and wearing black Adidas joggers, black hoodie, black trainers, balaclava, gloves, and carrying a green carrier bag.
If you know the man pictured, or have any information, please contact us online or if you do not have internet access, call 101 quoting crime reference 35/30841/24.