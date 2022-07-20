Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft of bikes from a school.
Lincolnshire Police received a report on Wednesday, 6 July to say that at 10.10am someone entered the bike park at The Deepings School and took a bike, cycling in the direction of Frognall. He returned a few minutes later and took a second bike.
A police spokesman said: “We have reviewed CCTV footage and would like to speak to a member of the public seen in The Deepings School area, who we believe can help us with our investigation.
“He is described as a young, white male of slim build who is clean shaven. On the morning of Wednesday, 6 July he was wearing a grey Under Armour baseball cap, a dark fleece and shorts.”
Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire police on 101, or Email [email protected] and quote Incident 282 of 6 July