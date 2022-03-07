CCTV appeal launched after attempted robbery at Burger King in Peterborough
Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a robbery was committed at Burger King in the city centre.
Monday, 7th March 2022, 3:00 pm
Officers have released a picture of a man they want to trace in connection with the incident in the Long Causeway fast food restaurant, where a phone was snatched before being recovered by the victim on 30 January.
If you recognise him, or have any information about the theft, contact police via their web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101, quoting crime reference 35/7255/22.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org