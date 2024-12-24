CCTV appeal launched after assault in Stamford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Assault happened on December 14

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an appeal after man was injured in an assault in Stamford.

The incident happened between 11.45pm and 11.55pm on Saturday, December 14 in the car park next to Mama Liz’s, in North Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincolnshire Police said the victim was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Do you recognise these men?

A spokesperson for the force said: “If you know the people in these photographs, or have any information that could help our investigation, please get in touch: Call 101, extension 3295027 quoting reference: 24000746809

“Email DC Dave Asher at [email protected] quoting the same reference.

“Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”