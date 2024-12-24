CCTV appeal launched after assault in Stamford
Police have launched an appeal after man was injured in an assault in Stamford.
The incident happened between 11.45pm and 11.55pm on Saturday, December 14 in the car park next to Mama Liz’s, in North Street.
Lincolnshire Police said the victim was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
A spokesperson for the force said: “If you know the people in these photographs, or have any information that could help our investigation, please get in touch: Call 101, extension 3295027 quoting reference: 24000746809
“Email DC Dave Asher at [email protected] quoting the same reference.
“Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”