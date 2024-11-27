CCTV appeal after woman is sexually assaulted in Wisbech supermarket
Cambs police are asking for members of the public who recognise the man to get in touch
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault at a supermarket in Wisbech.
The force say a woman was assaulted at Tesco Extra, in Cromwell Road, at about 7.15pm on Saturday, 9 November.
Anyone who recognises the man in the images should report it through the Cambridgeshire Constabulary website using reference 35/81686/24.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.