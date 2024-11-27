CCTV appeal after woman is sexually assaulted in Wisbech supermarket

By Gemma Gadd
Published 27th Nov 2024, 11:42 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 11:45 BST

Cambs police are asking for members of the public who recognise the man to get in touch

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault at a supermarket in Wisbech.

The force say a woman was assaulted at Tesco Extra, in Cromwell Road, at about 7.15pm on Saturday, 9 November.

Anyone who recognises the man in the images should report it through the Cambridgeshire Constabulary website using reference 35/81686/24.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

