CCTV appeal after woman is seriously assaulted at music event
Police have released a CCTV image and description of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a serious assault at a music event near Stamford.
Cambs police said the victim, who is in her 50s, was attacked at about 11.40pm at Ibiza Classics, at Burghley House, on Saturday, July 27. She suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
The man is described as a white man in his 20s, about 5’ 11”, of muscular build and with short black hair. He was wearing a shirt, a pair of shorts and a bucket hat.
Anyone with information should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/54826/24. Anyone without internet access should call 101.