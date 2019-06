Police investigating a fraud where a pensioner lost thousands of pounds have released a picture of a man they want to trace.

Detectives said the victim, a Peterborough man aged 70, was left £18,000 out of pocket in the fraud.

They have released a CCTV photograph of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/31674/19.