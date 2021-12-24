CCTV appeal after man tried to open house and car doors in Peterborough
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with an attempted burglary in Peterborough.
Officers were called after someone was reported to be trying to open house and car doors at a property in Hampton Hargate between 1.30am and 2.30am on 16 November.
If you recognise the man in the photo, or have any information about the incident, contact police via their web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101, quoting crime reference 35/79233/21.