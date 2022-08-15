Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

August 2

Gawayne Forbes (36) of Exeter Road, London

Found guilty of assault by beating x2

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined £700, compensation £200, victim surcharge £70, costs £720

Saman Poor (22) of London Street, Whittlesey

Found guilty of sexual touching

Jailed for 28 days, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Restraining order for one year. Victim surcharge £128, costs £350

Simao Brito (41) of Linkside, Peterborough

Found guilty of assault by beating

Fined £161, victim surcharge £34, costs £310, compensation £100

August 3

Barry Wenn (40) of Tinkers Drove, Wisbech

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £145

Lewis Loveridge (22) of Cartwright Close, Alconbury Weald

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable) x2

Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145

Angela Maddams (45) of Basin Road, Outwell

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Ervinas Karpuska (28) of Ellerton Road, Dagenham

Guilty of speeding (106mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Six points on licence

Mark Smith (23) of Fairfield Road, Poulton Le Fylde

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver x2

Fined £1,320, victim surcharge £132, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Joshua Exall (25) of Knockhall Road, Greenhithe

Guilty plea to causing unnecessary suffering to a female Staffordshire Bull type dog named Shadow

Guilty plea to failing to take steeps to ensure the needs of an animal were met

Community order – unpaid work of 180 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £400. Disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years

Christopher Garrod, of Bevan Close, Huntingdon

Found guilty of depositing an item of furniture in a street

Fined £250,l victim surcharge £34, costs £200

Spencer Burgess (54) of Field Close, Grafham

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £146, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

George Smith (26) of Ferndale Close, Clacton-on-Sea

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £107, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

August 4

Aaron Collict (37) of College Chase, Silsoe

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £218, victim surcharge £34, costs £120. Six points on licence

Amor Hussain (41) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Jailed for 32 weeks. Compensation £200

August 8

Toby Drane (25) of Green Road, Newmarket

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Guilty plea to theft of groceries (Value £37.20 from BP)

Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £30.20 from BP)

Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £33.75 from BP)

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for nine weeks. COmpensation £101.95

David Carmichael (55) of Barton Road, Cambridge

Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £133, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 42 days

Jiri Kristal (49) of Priory Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £675, victim surcharge 368, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Stuart Nicholas (44) of Postland, Crowland

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £160, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Iounut Paval (35) of Weston Way, Newmarket

Guilty plea to speeding (59mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £73, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Elizabeth Pont (31) of Camargue Drive, March

Guilty plea to speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Semih Yakar (28) of Sessile Crescent, Ruskington

Guilty plea to speeding (66mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £153, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for four months

Sabrina Sehajpal (32) of King Edward Street, New Bradwell

Guilty plea to speeding (45mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £266, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Four points on licence

Emil Vladu (34) of Arkwrights Road, Harlow

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Dominic James (55) of Lode Road, Bottisham

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £141, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Erkas Racickas (31) of Bamber Street, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence

August 9

Rudolfs Simkuns (19) of Tinkers Drove, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. – no endorsement – young age, inexperienced driver, relied on family advice

Lee Watts (49) of Hamilton Road, Barnet

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £105. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Tommy Winterburn (37) of Taylors Avenue, Cleethorpes

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver