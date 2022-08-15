August 2
Gawayne Forbes (36) of Exeter Road, London
Found guilty of assault by beating x2
Fined £700, compensation £200, victim surcharge £70, costs £720
Saman Poor (22) of London Street, Whittlesey
Found guilty of sexual touching
Jailed for 28 days, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Restraining order for one year. Victim surcharge £128, costs £350
Simao Brito (41) of Linkside, Peterborough
Found guilty of assault by beating
Fined £161, victim surcharge £34, costs £310, compensation £100
August 3
Barry Wenn (40) of Tinkers Drove, Wisbech
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £145
Lewis Loveridge (22) of Cartwright Close, Alconbury Weald
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable) x2
Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145
Angela Maddams (45) of Basin Road, Outwell
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Ervinas Karpuska (28) of Ellerton Road, Dagenham
Guilty of speeding (106mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Six points on licence
Mark Smith (23) of Fairfield Road, Poulton Le Fylde
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver x2
Fined £1,320, victim surcharge £132, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Joshua Exall (25) of Knockhall Road, Greenhithe
Guilty plea to causing unnecessary suffering to a female Staffordshire Bull type dog named Shadow
Guilty plea to failing to take steeps to ensure the needs of an animal were met
Community order – unpaid work of 180 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £400. Disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years
Christopher Garrod, of Bevan Close, Huntingdon
Found guilty of depositing an item of furniture in a street
Fined £250,l victim surcharge £34, costs £200
Spencer Burgess (54) of Field Close, Grafham
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £146, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
George Smith (26) of Ferndale Close, Clacton-on-Sea
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £107, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
August 4
Aaron Collict (37) of College Chase, Silsoe
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £218, victim surcharge £34, costs £120. Six points on licence
Amor Hussain (41) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm
Jailed for 32 weeks. Compensation £200
August 8
Toby Drane (25) of Green Road, Newmarket
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Guilty plea to theft of groceries (Value £37.20 from BP)
Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £30.20 from BP)
Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £33.75 from BP)
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for nine weeks. COmpensation £101.95
David Carmichael (55) of Barton Road, Cambridge
Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £133, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 42 days
Jiri Kristal (49) of Priory Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £675, victim surcharge 368, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Stuart Nicholas (44) of Postland, Crowland
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £160, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Iounut Paval (35) of Weston Way, Newmarket
Guilty plea to speeding (59mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £73, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Elizabeth Pont (31) of Camargue Drive, March
Guilty plea to speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Semih Yakar (28) of Sessile Crescent, Ruskington
Guilty plea to speeding (66mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £153, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for four months
Sabrina Sehajpal (32) of King Edward Street, New Bradwell
Guilty plea to speeding (45mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £266, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Four points on licence
Emil Vladu (34) of Arkwrights Road, Harlow
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Dominic James (55) of Lode Road, Bottisham
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £141, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Erkas Racickas (31) of Bamber Street, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence
August 9
Rudolfs Simkuns (19) of Tinkers Drove, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. – no endorsement – young age, inexperienced driver, relied on family advice
Lee Watts (49) of Hamilton Road, Barnet
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £105. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Tommy Winterburn (37) of Taylors Avenue, Cleethorpes
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £525, victim surcharge £52, costs £105. Six points on licence