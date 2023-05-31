St Kyneburgha church in Castor has been forced to close to the public due to vandalism, which police have linked to an arson attack in the village.

The church was targeted on Tuesday afternoon (May 30) at around 1:15pm when vandals broke into the church, stole candles and attempted to light a fire inside of the church.

When this failed, it is believed that they then headed to the Allotment Lane play park in the village to use the candles to set the wooden pirate ship alight.

St Kyneburgha's Church, Castor.

The church remains open for services but will be closed for the rest of the time when it is normally open for people to walk in.

The church has confirmed that is hoping to reopen all of the time “shortly.”

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were alerted by the fire service that play equipment and benches were fire at Allotment Lane in Castor at about 1.15pm yesterday.

The place inside St Kyneburgha's Church, Castor where attackers tried to start a fire.

"It is believed candles were stolen from the local church and the fire was started deliberately.