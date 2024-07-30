Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club has described the latest break-in as ‘devastating.’

A cricket club, based close to Peterborough, could have to put its plans for a new pavillion on hold after falling victim to yet another 'devastating break-in.’

The latest incident saw over around £30,000 worth of equipment stolen and was the fourth time already this year that the club has been hit.

The theft happened from Castor and Ailsworth Cricket Club at their ground on Port Lane, at around 10:10pm on Friday night (July 26).

Castor Cricket Club umpires shed - wrecked following a raid by thieves at the club over the weekend.

The club has been left with just one mower which means they will be able to continue fulfilling fixtures but only just.

An outfield mower, two pitch mowers, a rotary motor, a lawn scarifier and a large amount of diesel was stolen after those responsible broke in through a gate.

Those responsible were in and out of the club within 20 minutes.

One of the most worst impacts of the latest break-in is that the club may have to put on hold its current construction project for a new pavilion.

Connor Parnell, captain of Castor Cricket Club sitting on their roller, one of the few things that wasn't stolen following a raid at the club over the weekend.

Foundations and drainage are already in place and the club had hoped to have walls and a roof on the building before the end of the year but may be forced to put these plans on hold until the site can be secured.

Over £3000 has already been raised by the club’s ‘buy a brick’ campaign to help complete the pavilion.

It is set to include bigger changing room facilities, large social social space an increased bar facilities.

Club secretary Josh Weaver said: “The break-in is obviously devastating but I’ve almost become numb to it. This is already the fourth time we’ve been hit this year and we are not the only local cricket club that has suffered like this.

"There’s also been three of four incidents of just vandalism on top of that.

"Thankfully they have left us with enough equipment to continue, just about, but until we receive a pay out from the insurance, we are pretty stuffed.

"Lots of other clubs have been very generous with their offers of support.”

"We may have to hire equipment until the end of the season and look for a few grants to help us with added security costs. It’s difficult for us because of the location but any money we do get in and have to use elsewhere will take away from the pavilion fund.

"Plans may have to go on hold until we figure out what to do with security.

"Lots of things are up in the air at the moment, we need to figure out what we are going to go moving forward.

"We’re clinging on for dear life.”

The club has been a regular victim of vandalism. On July 10, a wooden shed on the site was badly damaged and between June 29-30 two windows were smashed and the doors of a shed, garage and a pavilion were vandalised.