Cash and jewellery taken in burglary in Northamptonshire village near Oundle
Cash and jewellery was stolen following a burglary at a house in the village of Woodnewton, near Oundle.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary in Main Road, Woodnewton between 1pm and 7pm on Monday, March 25.
The offender/s gained access via the rear of the property and once inside carried out an untidy search of the address before stealing jewellery and cash.
A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, in particularly two males wearing blue jackets who were see walking up and down Main Road between the stated times.”
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000176610 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.