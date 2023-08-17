Cannabis gardener avoids jail after being found in Peterborough drugs factory

A man found tending cannabis plants in a Peterborough drugs factory has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Sergej Nevigen was alone in the house in Eye Road when police carried out a raid on November 24 last year.

Officers found cannabis plants worth thousands of pounds at the property, and Nevigen admitted acting as a gardener for the drugs. Judge Sean Enright described the operation as ‘a large cannabis factory.’

The electricity meter had been bypassed at the factory. Photo: Cambs Police

On Thursday (August 17) he was given a suspended sentence at court.

Tim Naik, prosecuting said; “Officers executed a warrant at a residential property.

"The tell tale signs of a cannabis factory were there, including ventilation pipes, plants, and the fact the electric meter had been by-passed.

"The only person present, lying in a single room, was the defendant.”

Police found 168 plants – which Mr Naik said police had valued at between £16,000 and £141,000, depending on how they were sold, and £180 in cash. A mobile phone, which could not be accessed, was also seized.

Mr Naik said: “In interview, he accepted he had agreed to take care of the plants in exchange for a place to live and an occasional payment of £100.”

The court heard Nevigen (23), now of Swanspool, Peterborough, had no previous convictions, and was now in legitimate work in the city.