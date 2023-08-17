Cannabis gardener avoids jail after being found in Peterborough drugs factory
A man found tending cannabis plants in a Peterborough drugs factory has avoided an immediate prison sentence.
Sergej Nevigen was alone in the house in Eye Road when police carried out a raid on November 24 last year.
Officers found cannabis plants worth thousands of pounds at the property, and Nevigen admitted acting as a gardener for the drugs. Judge Sean Enright described the operation as ‘a large cannabis factory.’
On Thursday (August 17) he was given a suspended sentence at court.
Tim Naik, prosecuting said; “Officers executed a warrant at a residential property.
"The tell tale signs of a cannabis factory were there, including ventilation pipes, plants, and the fact the electric meter had been by-passed.
"The only person present, lying in a single room, was the defendant.”
Police found 168 plants – which Mr Naik said police had valued at between £16,000 and £141,000, depending on how they were sold, and £180 in cash. A mobile phone, which could not be accessed, was also seized.
Mr Naik said: “In interview, he accepted he had agreed to take care of the plants in exchange for a place to live and an occasional payment of £100.”
The court heard Nevigen (23), now of Swanspool, Peterborough, had no previous convictions, and was now in legitimate work in the city.
Judge Enright gave an eight month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered Nevigen to carry out 140 hours unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay a £187 surcharge. The £180 found at the home will be donated to charity.