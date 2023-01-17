Cannabis factory found in home near Peterborough city centre
Police found 79 plants at home
By Stephen Briggs
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 2:13pm
Police found dozens of cannabis plants during a raid on a home near Peterborough city centre.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said officers raided the home in Huntly Grove, Peterborough at around 1.45pm on Monday, January 16.
Inside the property they discovered 79 cannabis plants.
No arrests have been made, but an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service or by calling 101 quoting 35/3923/23.