Campaign aims to tackle fly-tipping with new cameras and community education

The council has been awarded £50k to tackle fly-tipping ‘hotspots’

A new campaign to tackle the blight of fly-tipping across Peterborough has been announced.

Calling it a ‘top priority’ for September – Peterborough City Council said it will be raising awareness of the issue with a “new eye-catching campaign”.

Fly-tipping has been on the rise across the city - with records showing April 2024 as the highest on record.

Talking about the new campaign, a PCC spokesperson said: “The authority will be highlighting how fly-tipping is blighting our communities and what we are actively doing about it.

“Throughout September we will be featuring regular messages on our social media accounts focusing on the different types of fly-tipping, who commits it, how residents can report it and advice on getting rid of waste responsibly. Our messages are also set to be promoted around the city and by media.”

As part of the campaign, a special waste and fly-tipping community event will be held at Gladstone Community Centre this Saturday, September 14, from 9.30am to 2.30pm, featuring educational activities and games, visits from waste mascots Recycling Rita and Hungry Harry as well as litter picking.

The campaign comes after the council was awarded just under £50,000 by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to target fly-tipping hotspots.

The funding will see further cameras installed at hotspot locations, as well as enhanced work aimed at raising awareness of fly-tipping and correct waste disposal through educational programmes.

The council's website section on fly-tipping has been enhanced with new information, highlighting the problems associated with fly-tipping, the penalties people face by committing it and details on how to report it. The page also contains advice about using registered waste carriers and how businesses and landlords should dispose of waste.

Councillor Dennis Jones, Leader of Peterborough City Council, commented: “We already work tirelessly to clean up fly-tipping and I hope that this campaign will help raise awareness of the issue and the consequences people face by committing it, essentially leaving themselves liable to big fines and criminal records.

“Although the council is sometimes criticised for fly-tipping in Peterborough, it is not the authority committing the act itself. We need people’s help not only to report it to us but to encourage others not to do it or shop them when they see people fly-tipping. So please look out for the campaign's messages and spread the word because tackling fly-tipping in Peterborough is a joint effort and something we need everyone’s help with.

“We are doing our bit by investing money in new cameras and working with communities to educate them about correct waste disposal. I hope that this campaign will add to this work and make a positive difference in our ongoing quest to tackle fly-tipping in Peterborough.”

The spokesperson continued: “The council is required by national law to investigate fly-tipping on public highways or public land and arrange for the waste to be cleared. Once reported to us, Aragon Direct Services will aim for the fly-tip to be cleared within 48 hours or 24 hours when it is classed as hazardous.

"The authority can issue fixed penalty notices for fly-tipping however the courts can impose more serious action such as imprisonment, substantial fines, orders to pay costs and orders to deprive rights to a vehicle used to commit the offence.

“Residents in Peterborough can arrange to have bulky waste items collected from your home. If you can transport waste you can visit the Household Recycling Centre in Fengate and there are also other free alternatives to get rid of your waste.”

You can report fly-tipping online or by calling 01733 747474.