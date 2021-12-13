Cambridgeshire woman who helped herself to drinks at pub jailed
A woman who helped herself to drinks and snacks at a pub in Wisbech has been jailed.
Wendy Fisher, 59, entered Hare and Hounds public house and hotel in North Brink on Tuesday evening (30 November) and made her way behind the bar.
She drank two J2Os and ate a packet of pork scratchings and tried to deactivate an alarm which had been set off.
Police were called by residents of the pub and Fisher was arrested.
She was later charged with burglary including theft and appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 2 December, where she admitted the offence.
Fisher, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.