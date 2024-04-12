Cambridgeshire thief who stole £60 of Cadbury's Creme Eggs jailed
A prolific shoplifter who stole almost £60 worth of Cadbury’s Crème Eggs has been jailed.
On 13 March, Scott McSpadden, 40, entered Tesco in Kirkgate Street, Wisbech, with Tanya Momot, 31, where he picked up £59.40 worth of the chocolate eggs and left without making any attempt to pay.
This was in breach of the two-year Criminal Behaviour Order that McSpadden was made subject of in September last year, which states that he must not:
Enter the Horsefair Shopping centre in Wisbech as shown on map, except to go to Fairbrother Pharmacy
Not to enter any shopping store at the same time as Tanya Momot.
Officers arrested McSpadden on the morning of 4 April in Little Church Street, Wisbech, and was later charged with theft from shop and breach of a CBO.
Momot was arrested at McSpadden’s home in Duke Street, Wisbech, later that morning in connection with a shoplifting incident on 24 March. She was later charged with theft of £95.98 worth of sandwiches and confectionary items from BP in Lynne Road, Wisbech, on 24 March.
They both appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court where they admitted all offences.
McSpadden was sentenced to nine weeks in prison and has been ordered to pay £30 in compensation to Tesco.
Momot, of Lynne Road, Wisbech, was ordered to pay £32 in compensation to BP. This comes two days after she appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for six months, and a 10-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) for breaching a two-year CBO, which prevents her from entering the pedestrianised area of the Horsefair shopping centre in Wisbech, including all shops and commercial premises.
PC James Game, who investigated, said: “McSpadden and Momot are prolific shoplifters in Wisbech who blatantly disregard the orders of the court by continuing to breach their CBOs and commit shoplifting offences.
“The CBOs allow us to have greater powers when it comes to tackling their offending, as we will continue to arrest them and put them before the courts if they are ever found to be in breach of the orders.”