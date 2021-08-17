Cambridgeshire Special Constable dismissed for speeding in marked police car and using offensive language

Police

SC Ryan Berridge, who volunteered as a Special constable, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of duties and responsibilities, discreditable conduct, confidentiality and equality and diversity, amounting to gross misconduct.

A misconduct hearing concluded today (17 August) and Berridge was dismissed without notice.

Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “The public should be able to trust that all of our officers whether volunteers or regulars, act with the highest levels of honesty and integrity and SC Berridge’s actions fall well below these standards.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hearing heard that between January 1 2020 and March 31 2020, Berridge accessed police systems on his police issue equipment, whilst not on duty and for a non-policing purpose.

On March 11 2020, he drove a police car at speeds of up to 94mph ‘over a prolonged period of time, over a long distance, and illuminated the blue lights whilst passing other road users.’ His driving grade did not entitle him to drive in such a manner.

Berridge was also found to use an offensive term in a Rural Policing WhatsApp group.

A report published following the hearing said: “You have driven beyond the realms of your training and put not only yourself and colleagues in danger but members of public at risk of being harmed by the excessive manner of driving in a marked police vehicle which you were not trained or authorised to do.

“In relation to the misuse of force systems as the case has outlined this again has not been a ‘one- off’ incident which could have been seen as a lapse of judgement. Unauthorised access was sustained over a few months and in deed on 20 separate dates. In relation to the misuse of force systems as the case has outlined this again has not been a ‘one- off’ incident which could have been seen as a lapse of judgement. Unauthorised access was sustained over a few months and in deed on 20 separate dates.

“The report went on to say: “I have considered the submission that you conducted the checks being keen and unaware of the boundaries of your role, however I am not satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that this provides sufficient mitigation. From your training you knew that the material accessed was sensitive and it is both a public expectation and a legal requirement that information obtained during the course of policing duties should be treated in strictest confidence, properly protected and only used for legitimate policing purposes.”

The report added: “The discriminatory language used in a whatsapp message was inappropriate and although it appears at the time that you thought it was ‘humour’ it does not minimise the culpability of your actions; unconsciously discriminate, is serious and can have a significant impact on public confidence in policing.

Mr Dean concluded: “The acknowledgement from you that what you did was wrong and your openness in interview and throughout the investigation is recognised and to your credit. But this extends beyond being ‘silly’ as you describe it.

“I have fully considered the sanctions available to me and what would be proportionate with regards to this specific case, including the all of your mitigation. There is no doubt that you have offered a substantial amount to the Special Constabulary and in deed through your charity work.