Cambridgeshire shoplifter banned Fenland Asda and Sainsbury's for two years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A shoplifter who admitted more than a dozen offences has been banned from stores across Fenland for two years.

Jordan Palmer, 31, was arrested by response police officers who were on patrol in Wisbech on 16 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officers were driving along Park Street when they spotted Palmer and, knowing she was wanted for several shoplifting offences and on recall to prison, she was detained but gave false details to officers a number of times.

Jordan Palmer

She was arrested and a search found her to be in possession of heroin.

Palmer, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (15 November) where she admitted 13 offences.

A Criminal Behaviour Order was granted, stating that for the next two years she must:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not enter any retail store within Horsefair Shopping Centre Wisbech

Not enter any Asda in Wisbech

Not enter any Sainsbury’s in March

She was also sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, must complete a 25-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and pay £50 in compensation to each of the two staff members, as well as a total of £413.74 in compensation to the stores she stole from.

PC Dom Clarke, who investigated, said: “Palmer is a prolific shoplifter who has been causing harm to businesses in the Fenland area.

“Working with various teams across our organisation, we have been able to apply to the courts for a Criminal Behaviour Order to be imposed, which was successful, meaning we now have greater powers to tackle Palmer’s offending – if she is caught breaching the order, she can expect to be arrested and put back before the courts.”

The offences she admitted were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theft of groceries and household items worth £215.75 from Co-op in Town Street, Upwell, Norfolk, between 1 and 11 July

Theft of groceries and household items worth £38.96 from Morrisons in Elm High Road, Emneth, on 18 July

Theft of household items worth £35 from Sainsbury’s in Mill View, March, on 3 October

Assault against a member of staff at Asda in Leverington Road, Wisbech, on 4 October

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theft of two bottles of alcohol from Asda in Leverington Road, Wisbech, on 4 October

Theft of alcohol worth £70 from Asda in Leverington Road, Wisbech, on 4 October

Theft of household items worth £36.50 from Poundland in Market Place, Wisbech, on 5 October

Theft of Olay cream worth £33.99 from Superdrug in Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech, on 5 October

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theft of household items worth £67.50 from Poundland in Market Place, Wisbech, on 13 October

Section 4 Public Order Offence – namely using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, towards staff at Poundland in Market Place, Wisbech, on 13 October

Possession of heroin in Wisbech on 16 October

Theft of household items worth £71.75 from Poundland in Market Place, Wisbech, on 16 October

Obstructing a police constable in the execution of their duty – namely providing false details – in Wisbech on 16 October