Cambridgeshire police welcomes new officers to force

More than a dozen new police officers have started their Cambridgeshire beat today.

The 16 new officers marched in front of proud family and friends at Cambridgeshire police headquarters in Huntingdon before being inspected by Chief Constable Nick Dean and Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite.

Officers at the parade

Among those passing out were a former financial advisor, veterinary nursing assistant and McDonald’s manager.

Having successfully completed their 16-week training course, they will all now be posted across the county to tackle crime and protect the public.

It was the force’s sixth passing out parade of the year, bringing the total number of new recruits since July to 76.

Speaking at the ceremony Mr Dean congratulated the graduates, telling them “all of you have done tremendously well. Many people apply to work for the police, especially here in Cambridgeshire, but only a small percentage make it through the process.

“Becoming a warranted police officer comes with accountability and responsibility both on and off duty, but the rewards of entering policing are there.

“Never lose sight of the varied, exciting, enjoyable and challenging career you have all entered.

“You are now in a position to make a difference and my advice to you is to go out there and do just that.”

The force is continuing its search for new constables and those who think they have what it takes are asked to apply via the force website.