Cambridgeshire Police uncover 'bounty' of suspected stolen chocolate

Police uncovered a huge haul of suspected stolen chocolate when they stopped a husband and wife duo.

Officers in Huntingdon pulled the car over this week after it was flagged by ANPR cameras. The car had been linked with suspected shoplifters travelling through Cambridgeshire.

The officers found:

39 bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk 6 bars of Cadbury Whole Nut 59 bars of Galaxy 27 boxes of Ferrero Rocher 4 Toblerones The husband-and-wife duo from Birmingham were arrested and charged with shop thefts from stores in Norfolk.