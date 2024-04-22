Cambridgeshire police team recovered £1 million of stolen goods last year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) recovered just under one million pounds worth of suspected stolen property last year.

The team, which deals with agricultural, environmental, heritage, hunting, and wildlife crime, also seized 163 vehicles used in crime, attended more than 1,700 incidents and prosecuted 83 suspects, between April last year and March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 11-strong HQ-based team works closely with partners, including the UK National Wildlife Crime Unit, Environment Agency and the new National Rural Crime Unit.

The team have recovered nearly £1m of stolen goods in the past year

Across the county, business burglaries with an agricultural and heritage element fell by 33 per cent while coursing, lamping, and poaching continues to be low across the county.

Sergeant Tom Nuttall, who leads the RCAT, said: “As a small team, we definitely punch above our weight when tackling rural crime and many thanks to Cambridgeshire Countryside Watch, who support us.

“Over the next 12 months, we will be looking to use technology even more to prevent crime and help prosecute criminals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will also be engaging, supporting, and working with our rural communities to help prevent crime and anti-social behaviour.

The rural team have seized a large number of vehicles over the past year

“My ask of members of the public over the next year is to continue to report rural crime and anti-social behaviour. To help, we have launched a dedicated online page to report agricultural, environmental, heritage, hunting, and wildlife crime.”