Cambridgeshire Police have said they have ‘acted swiftly’ after a damning report criticised their ability to tackle serious organised crime.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said they had concerns that ‘Cambridgeshire Constabulary doesn’t fully understand ’the harms linked to serious and organised crime.’

Force rated as ‘inadequate’ in tackling serious organised crime

Police

In their police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL) report, HMCIFRS said the force was ‘inadequate’ at tackling serious organised crime, raising concerns about the harm caused to victims of modern slavery and trafficking.

Inspectors said that by September 1 this year, the force should have made a number of improvements in how they tackle organised crime.

The report acknowledged the force had taken action to improve matters – but , Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Evans said said the force accepted there was more to be done.

‘We are not complacent’

ACC Evans said: “We acknowledge and accept the findings of this report. We acted swiftly on the findings and have moved on a huge amount in the past 12 months since the inspection took place, we are not complacent and fully appreciate we have further to go.

“We were planning significant enforcement activity and improvements when the inspection was taking place and we now have a clear plan for delivery and improvement, which acknowledges the report’s feedback.

“We have moved forward significantly in our work to tackle modern slavery and human trafficking. We have developed our understanding of how modern slavery and human trafficking impacts on our communities, and we have an ongoing communications campaign to raise awareness of the signs of trafficking and slavery and encourage members of the public to trust their instincts and contact us, even if it is just a suspicion that something isn’t quite right.”

Operation success

ACC Evans said there had been successes dealing with organised crime in the county recently, highlighting an operation which saw a number of people brought to justice. She said: “Our pursuit of those involved in serious and organised crime has also intensified in the past year. October saw our county’s biggest ever operation to tackle exploitation and illegal drugs - Operation Hypernova – which resulted in 44 arrests and 31 people being charged with 139 drug and human trafficking offences. Thirty county lines were dismantled.

"And this enforcement work is continuing in 2023, with further activity and operations tackling organised crime and drug dealing planned across the county in the coming months.

New child protection hub to be launched

ACC Evans said a key part of the work moving forward was to work closely with other organisations. She said: “We also recognise police cannot effectively tackle exploitation and serious and organised crime alone. We are working closely with partner agencies to maximise information sharing and will be introducing a new Child Exploitation Hub, as well as expanding our vulnerability and prevention hubs, to protect those at risk of harm.”