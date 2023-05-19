Cambridgeshire Police have been rated as ‘inadequate’ at tackling serious organised crime in the county, an official report has revealed.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said they had concerns that ‘Cambridgeshire Constabulary doesn’t fully understand ’the harms linked to serious and organised crime.’

The report, as part of the police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL) inspections and published today (May 19) said the force ‘didn’t have the necessary intelligence management processes to fully develop its understanding’ of the threat of modern slavery and human trafficking.

The report was published today

In the report, inspectors said: “This means that some vulnerable and exploited people may not be identified, and opportunities to safeguard them missed.”

Concerns were also raised that investigations were being allocated to officers who ‘had the appropriate level of investigative skills but didn’t understand wider Serious Organised Crime threats.’

HMICFRS said that since the inspection took place, Cambridgeshire Police had taken action to improve how they tackle the threat – but more needed to be done.

Inspectors said: “Between the inspection fieldwork and the publication of this report, the constabulary has formulated an intelligence collection plan. There were still some fundamental gaps in this plan, and it will take time for the constabulary to demonstrate that it has improved its understanding of modern slavery and human trafficking.”

The inspectors said that by September 1 this year, the force should have made a number of improvements in how they tackle organised crime.

The force was also told to ensure they have enough lead responsible officers (LROs) who are suitably trained to be effective in their role, after the report said that on 1 April 2022 Cambridgeshire Constabulary was managing 31 serious organised crime threats, between 4 LROs. The report said; “Two of the LROs were struggling to meet demand. There was little evidence that these officers had been given training or mentoring for this role.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cambridgeshire Police for comment about the findings in the report.