Cambridgeshire Police need to make child protection improvements, inspectors say

Cambridgeshire Police need to make improvements to child protection work, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has found.

HMICFRS found examples of good work at Cambridgeshire Constabulary, including that it works well with other organisations to investigate child abuse, and that officers communicate well and form positive relationships with children who have been exploited.

Where force could improve

However, HMICFRS said the force still needs to make some improvements, including needing to find a more consistent approach to risk assessments when children are involved in domestic abuse cases; needing more consistency in the way officers manage lower-risk registered sex offenders; and better sharing of information with partners sooner in online abuse investigations.

"Our officers and staff remain dedicated and committed to protecting the vulnerable and safeguarding children in our community”

Chief Superintendent John Massey said: “We welcome the post-inspection report from HMICFRS and we remain committed to protecting and safeguarding children in Cambridgeshire.

“We have brought more staff into our safeguarding and specialist investigative units. The vulnerability focus desk and early intervention domestic abuse desks were created last year which enable safeguarding experts to better support frontline officers when they are dealing with child safety and vulnerability issues. They also provide help and assistance to the children from other organisations, such as health and social care.

“This has led, for example, to a large increase in protection orders for vulnerable people, and a clear reduction in the time taken for missing children to be found and returned to safety.

“We acknowledge we need to do more to prioritise investigations where children may be at risk of online sexual exploitation, together with more consistency in our response when children are reported missing and finding children who are charged with an offence alternative accommodation after they are released from custody.

“We continue to work closely with partner agencies including local authorities, NHS organisations and other agencies to safeguard children. This includes working as part of three separate multi agency perpetrator programmes targeting domestic abuse offenders and child/youth violence.

“As the inspection report highlights, we have already made significant strides in improving our response to child protection, including officers and staff speaking to children and understanding and recording their experiences more effectively.

“While we acknowledge there are areas for improvement, our officers and staff remain dedicated and committed to protecting the vulnerable and safeguarding children in our community to a high standard, and it remains a high priority for the Force.”

“The force works well with health professionals, education services and children’s social care."

Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said: “Cambridgeshire Constabulary is committed to protecting children, and specialist staff work to a high standard in an increasingly complex and demanding environment. The force works well with health professionals, education services and children’s social care.

“However, some areas could be improved, including sharing information as soon as a risk to a child is identified in online abuse investigations.

“The force has responded quickly to the areas of concern identified by this inspection, and I am confident it will continue to make improvements.”