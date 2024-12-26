Cambridgeshire Police join four county operation which sees two arrests made and over £250k worth of equipment seized

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two arrests made in Essex raid

Police from four counties investigating a series of commercial burglaries across the region, have made two arrests and seized equipment estimated to be worth over a quarter of a million pounds.

On Friday 20 December, officers from Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire joined together to execute a warrant at a business park near Halstead in north Essex.

They were assisted by Datatag and the National Construction and Agricultural Theft Team (NCATT), with over 50 officers and staff involved in total.

Equipment worth quarter of a million pounds was seized

The offences under investigation have occurred over several months and as recently as last week, and include crimes across all four counties.

Large amounts of equipment was seized, including plant machinery, bowsers, generators and trailers.

A 21-year-old man and a 51-year-old man – both from the Witham area of Essex – were arrested at the scene on suspicion of conspiracy to handle stolen goods.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, with the 21-year-old bailed until 20 March 2025 and the 51-year-old released under investigation, both pending further enquiries.

Inspector Andy Beeby, of Suffolk Police and who briefed officers for this operation, said: “This was an incredibly successful cross-border operation, which required collaboration with all our neighbouring forces of Norfolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

“I am grateful for their assistance on the day, along with Datatag and the NCATT, which has enabled us to seize numerous items of suspected stolen equipment, which we will now work on getting back to their rightful owners.

“The burglaries we are investigating have caused huge financial harm to the businesses concerned and our enquiries are ongoing.”