Cambridgeshire Police has record number of officers and increased visibility on streets, says report

A new report has revealed that Cambridgeshire Constabulary has a record number of officers in post and an increase in visibility on the streets.

The Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Panel met on March 17 to review the progress made against PCC Darryl Preston’s new three-year police and crime plan.

The plan, which was endorsed in November 2024 and published in January, has five main priorities with an overarching theme of ‘safe communities’.

A report put before the police and crime panel stated that Cambridgeshire Constabulary currently has 1,732 officers in post, the highest the force has ever seen.

It added that the visibility of local officers has also increased in 20 hotspot locations following a £1 million government grant.

As of February this year, officers have clocked up more than 7,000 additional patrol hours and 50,000 community interactions.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough PCC Darryl Preston said: “We do now have more police officers in this county than we’ve ever had. The standard figure we use is 1,732 but at any one time we have actually got more than that.

“There is even more recruitment going on over the next couple of years as a result of the government’s local guarantee pledge.”

He added: “We talk about police officer visibility. I understand that. I understand it is about trust and confidence. People want to see the police.

“My main priority, though, is keeping people safe and I know that is the chief constable’s priority as well.

“That is often not about police officers walking up and down the high street, this is about the work of all the fantastic police officers and staff in all those roles in policing.”

The police and crime report also stated that the average 999 call answer time at Cambridgeshire Constabulary reduced to three seconds last year, from 10 seconds the year before.

Average answer times on 101 calls also improved from 23 seconds over 2023/24 to seven seconds in the 12 months to December 2024.

PCC Preston said: “I am pleased that this has improved. It has taken too long, frankly. When it comes to holding the chief constable to account, this is one area that I have been consistent.

“We are seeing some significant improvements. We are also seeing a new telephony system being introduced soon as well, so that is moving in the right direction.”

The police and crime panel will continue to regularly scrutinise the crime commissioner’s three-year plan.

‘Deep dive’ reports will be scheduled throughout the year to enable panel members to focus on individual areas of the PCC’s plan in more detail.