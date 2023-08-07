Cambridgeshire paedophile tried to hide incriminating phone in car sunroof
A Cambridgeshire paedophile who tried to hide a mobile phone containing indecent images of children in the sunroof of his car has been jailed
Roy Seymour-Morris, 62, put the phone in the sunroof after arriving home and seeing police officers on 27 March.
The National Crime Agency had informed officers Seymour-Morris’ IP address had been used to upload illicit images of children.
When officers arrived, Seymour-Morris was at the gym but as he pulled up officers noticed him put his hand towards the sunroof.
The phone was seized and found to contain three category A videos, the most severe, and three category C indecent images.
Seymour-Morris was also in breach of one of the conditions of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) handed down after he was convicted of indecent image offences at Guildford Crown Court in April 2018.
He had failed to let officers know of a new phone so they could install monitoring software.
On Thursday (3 August), at Peterborough Crown Court, Seymour-Morris, of Sandbank, Wisbech St Mary, was jailed for one year and eight months, having pleaded guilty to distributing an indecent photograph of a child, breaching a SHPO and two counts of making indecent photographs of a child.
DC Claire Cummings said: “We will do everything within our power to bring sex offenders to justice and protect children from harm.
“Seymour-Morris knew what he was doing was illegal so I am glad he has faced justice.”