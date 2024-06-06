Cambridgeshire paedophile jailed after being caught out by child activist group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grant Brownlow thought he was talking to a 14-year-old girl – but it was actually a decoy, designed to catch out paedophiles

A paedophile from March who made sexual advances towards what he thought was a 14-year-old girl has been jailed.

Grant Brownlow, 36, began speaking to a decoy from an online child activist group in October 2020.

The decoy told Brownlow they were 14 and he turned the conversation sexual.

Grant Brownlow

Brownlow did not speak with the decoy from December 2020 to July 2021 but started again that month.

On Tuesday, 21 November 2021, the activist group confronted Brownlow at his home in March and called police.

A search of Brownlow’s devices uncovered five extreme images involving animals.

Last week at Cambridge Crown Court, Brownlow, of Bronze Street, March, was jailed for four years and six months, having been found guilty of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, and earlier pleading guilty to possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Brownlow was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life and handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.