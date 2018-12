A post-mortem has concluded that a woman who died in St Neots on Saturday (December 22) drowned.

Marissa Aldrich (29) from St Neots was found in Loves Way, St Neots, at about 2.30am. She was pronounced dead at about 4.30am.

Robert McWhir (25) of Potton Road in St Neots has been charged with her murder.